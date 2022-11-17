To the editor,
Thank you to everyone who supported me during my campaign for Isanti County Sheriff. Although disappointed in the results, I will take this opportunity to start the next chapter in my life.
As my 31-year career in law enforcement and service to Isanti County comes to an end, I reflect back on my career and am thankful for all of the partnerships and friendships I have made.
Thank you to everyone for all your support.
Lisa Lovering
Current Chief Deputy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.