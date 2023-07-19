To the editor,
As I’ve paid attention to the alternative news the last few years, I like so many others, am shocked, amazed, and utterly disgusted at the corruption of our judicial system.
What was once the envy of history has in a very short time become the envy of every tyrant alive today. This is very frustrating. What can one guy do other than to pray and stand?
As I pondered this situation, it occurred to me that Jesus was killed by a corrupt judicial system. They killed and mocked a clearly innocent and good man. It then hit me that for the last 2000 years corrupt judicial systems have been used in attempts to steal from the people and every other type of evil.
So, I took this new understanding back to God and asked “what’s up, how can I be at peace when I know this evil is going on in my country and has been a plague on the world for the last 2000 years.” Right away He brought to my memory the verse, “Which none of the princes of this world knew: for had they known [it], they would not have crucified the Lord of glory.”
In other words, the overall big picture always gets better, not worse, when Judicial systems get corrupted. The corrupt system that killed Jesus brought in salvation, the way, truth, light, and much more. The corruption of our judicial system will bring in something better. The signs are already there.
Stay encouraged, keep the faith.
Mike Kelzenberg
Spencer Brook Township
