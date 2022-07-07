To the editor,
Things have changed so very rapidly in our country — for the worse. Very high gas prices, because pipelines and oil production has been shut down — whose going to help?
Electric cars are way too pricey for most of us; and we need oil and gas for electricity — only 12% of our power comes from wind and solar. Whose helping?
Does life matter? Taking a life is a serious matter, that’s why the death penalty is less and less.
Should we have open borders and let anyone in, drugs, terrorists, anyone? The border areas are experiencing emergency situations. Is help coming?
Should parents have a say in their children’s education? Or are they the new enemy?
Why is it being considered to allow boys to go into girls bathrooms? Whose going to protect their privacy, and protect them from being abused?
What about all this censorship? Does free speech not matter any more?
Why are prosecutors not holding those who commit crimes accountable any more, and letting them out to reoffend again?
Why do some want to defund the police, when we need them so desperately to defend all of us?
Why are some trying to convince our kids to change their sex? Where is the science behind this?
And again, do parents matter?
Did anyone vote for all these new changes?
Judy Hansen
Cambridge
