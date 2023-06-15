To the editor,
Justly, in a recent newsletter to constituents, Rep. Pete Stauber recognized our military heroes on Memorial Day.
President John Kennedy in his book “Profiles in Courage” chose eight US Senators to illustrate their bravery and integrity in the face of constituent pressures. Courage can, indeed, be demonstrated in many ways. Often, as Kennedy describes, this heroism comes at critical times in our history when a person in leadership is willing to courageously buck public opinion of their constituents to make a decision they believe to be right and justified. Such is the case of conservatives Rep. Adam Kinzinger and Rep. Liz Cheney where they have called out a corrupt and immoral President Trump for his responsibility for the big lie of election fraud and the Jan. 6 attack on the Capital. They, in Kennedy’s classic definition of courage, are truly heroes. Cheney was awarded the Profile in Courage Award in 2022. Unfortunately, our Representative Pete Stauber remains silent.
Pete Boelter
North Branch
