To the editor,
A couple weeks ago, I took a walk around our block. I was appalled at the litter and trash I came across. The next day I went again. This time wearing some gloves and taking a trash bag with me. By the time I came back from my walk around the block, I had almost a full bag of trash. The idea came to me if we all did our block which only takes a half-hour and picked up what we see along the way, what a difference it will make in the city of Cambridge.
The idea of “Take a Walk and do your Block” will bring great results. I consulted with Public Works with this idea and they supported it. They do a great job but it is our responsibility as citizens of Cambridge to do our part. Since Cambridge does not have a designated cleanup day, this might be a good alternative.
We have a beautiful city with lovely parks. They are there for us to enjoy. We are known as the “City on the Rum River.” Let’s not pollute it with our carelessness. I highly recommend to “Take a Walk and do your Block.” We will all benefit from it, and help our environment and make Cambridge a city to be proud of.
The Danielsons
Cambridge
