To the editor,
Recently I reached out to District 911 School Board Chair Tim Hitchings and school Superintendent Dr. Nate Rudolph to express a concern. I received a response on the next business day inviting me to meet with them to discuss my concern. At this meeting I was welcomed cordially and provided answers to my questions in a professional and heartfelt manner. I appreciate this administration, and their desire to lead our schools well.
I also greatly appreciate the teachers who work tirelessly to provide the best possible education for our children. They do not hear it often enough, so well done, and thank you for all that you do for the children and families of District 911! You are valued beyond what this letter can express. Thank You!
Dan DeRushia, father of four kids
Cambridge
