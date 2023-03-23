To the editor,
I’m writing to thank all the landowners and snowmobile clubs that make snowmobiling in our area so great! Without landowners allowing the trails across their land we wouldn’t have these great trails, snowmobilers really get a chance to see the beauty of our area with trails winding through woods, up and down switchbacks, across open fields and lakes.
The snowmobile clubs get permission from the landowners for the trails to cross their property, set up the trails with markers and maintain the trails with grooming. They put in a huge effort to keep the trails in good shape! Of course, this winter has been a challenge with all the snow but also lots of rain that raised havoc on everyone, especially the trails.
For me, I collect vintage sleds and it’s great to be able to have friends come over and hit the trails that connect with other trails and if you want to you could go anywhere across Minnesota and into Wisconsin from our trails. We all see many snowmobiles on trailers heading up north and it’s great having the ability to ride right here in Chisago, Isanti and Pine Counties and not having to trailer our sleds for hours to ride!
That’s all because of landowners willing to let the trails cross their property and snowmobile clubs doing the work of building and maintain these trails. I think I can speak for all snowmobile riders to give a great big THANK YOU to the landowners and clubs!
Rick Olseen
Harris
