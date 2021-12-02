To the editor,
Now that winter is knocking on our door, our Chisago County van drivers and staff would like to acknowledge the kind support being offered by the Lakes Region EMS for allowing us to park our vehicle indoors at their North Branch facility.
Not only is the pleasure of starting out with a warm vehicle on these cold mornings appreciated by both drivers and passengers, but also they allow us to wash our van and keep it looking good for those veteran’s that we transport to their medical appointments. We are extremely grateful for their generosity.
Randy Koivisto - van driver
Stacy
