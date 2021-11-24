To the editor,
Thank you, residents of Isanti County, for showing up at the Nov. 3 County Commissioner’s meeting and voicing your concerns regarding the recorder position. The plan to change the recorder position from one that is elected by the people of Isanti County to a position that would instead be hired by the Isanti County Commissioners did NOT pass!
It is vital that our elected leaders hear from us, so they can produce policies that reflect the people they represent! Thank you Commissioner Warring and Commissioner Oslund for maintaining confidence in the people of Isanti County to wisely choose their own leaders.
Todd Moos
Springvale Township
