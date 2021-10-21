To the editor,
North Chisago County Historical Society had a successful and fun 20th Anniversary Celebration on Sunday, Oct. 3 at the museum in Rush City. Over 60 people attended, enjoying wine from North Folk Winery of Harris and cheese from Eichten Cheese of Center City. Nathan Johnson spoke and signed his new book, titled “Images of Highway 61 through Minnesota.”
We want to thank all who attended and participated, especially the Rush City Fire Department, Rush City Library, the Museum Board especially Deb Dahlberg, President, and her husband Mayor Dahlberg, who decorated the tent with gorgeous fall decorations.
We welcome all to visit the museum on Fridays from 1-4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. If you have any historical artifacts from the Rush City, Harris, Stark, Rushseba, North Branch, Fish Lake, Nessel or the Sunrise area, we would enjoy having you loan or give them to the museum at this time. We are in the process of developing a data base of all our items, improving our website and Facebook page and would welcome any help in this area as well.
Martha Arnold, Vice President
North Chisago County Historical Society
