To the editor,
A big thank you to all the many businesses that treated the veterans on Veterans Day to free coffee, treats and meals. Very much appreciated.
A big thank you to the Isanti County Historical Society for their great display honoring veterans past and present. A lot of work and dedication went into the display. We encourage anyone to spend some time at the History Center. It will be up for quite some time. Call for days and time at 763-689-4229. It will be worth your time.
Evie and Neil Danielson
Cambridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.