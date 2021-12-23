To the editor,
On behalf of the Isanti County Salvation Army I would like to thank our businesses for supporting our programs. Without you we would not be able to help as many families in our area.
And to our dedicated bell ringers, and our bell ringing coordinator Bev Pettit, without you our goals would not be possible. And this year we had more businesses showing their support by letting employees ring the bells. Thank you to the Rotary for matching their bell ringing day.
Last but not least the blessed people who donated to the Christmas Kettle program, Thank you!
Kory Erickson
Director, Isanti County Unit
