To the editor,
The 20th annual Thanksgiving Day dinner hosted by Cambridge Lutheran Church was an enormous success! Over 515 meals were served to the Cambridge community. THANK YOU to our business partners and the over 90 volunteers that made it possible.
And thank you to all who attended. Your presence filled the room with conversation, fellowship and joy.
Dawn and Dave Severson
Cambridge
