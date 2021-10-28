To the editor,
I was listening to Neal Covuto yesterday on Fox News. I usually do not agree with anything on Fox News, but this was different. Neal said that life was too important and the Covid pandemic was not a political issue. It is a health crisis. Neal got a breakthrough infection.
I would say to everyone that yes, life is important and our hospital is filled up at this time. If you think you are sick go get a test. If you have not had a vaccination, go get one. If you have been fully vaccinated , consider a booster. If you love your country, community, family or yourself it is a good thing to do. You can also get a flu shot. There is no point in clogging up the clinic or the hospital with that either this winter. I wanted to think that the pandemic was over, but “it ain’t over till it’s over,” as Yogi Berra would say.
Barbara Kruschel
Cambridge
