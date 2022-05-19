To the editor,
In response to Mr. Nelson’s letter, when Mr. Trump was in office there were several letters berating him. The same ones over and over. Why did you not go after those folks? It is my constitutional right to free speech as it is yours. The left however, is trying to silence anyone who disagrees with their agenda.
I went back and checked out Isanti County’s votes for 2020. Biden had 30% of local votes. Even Democrat supporters are fed up with Biden. Many folks have commented in a positive manner to my letters.
• Border: Mr. Nelson mentions nothing about the criminals; MS13 sex traffickers getting through the border, fentanyl drugs killing in excess of 100,000 people. If you read my letters then you should have remembered some months back “Criminal Noncitizens statistics” from border violence comparing 2020 vs 2021 vs 2022. It appears we can get pallets full of baby formula to our illegal folks but not to US citizens. If there are jobs to be filled here’s a novel idea — get people off welfare and put them to work!
• Afghanistan: Here’s Biden’s comments in 2007 campaigning for president: “It will take a year to get troops out, if you leave those billions of dollars of weapons behind I promise you they will be used against your grandchildren and mine.”
• How many were murdered at the capital riots? ONE; by capital police. Lie after lie from fake news, liar federal agent states he was beat and kicked, someone was beat by a fire extinguisher too right? Now compare the murders from the Floyd riots as well as every other day in Democratic controlled cities. Talk about insurrection to our country. Lets clean this up then discuss the Capital riots.
• Inflation: Mr. Nelson mentions nothing about middle class folks losing their homes and cannot afford mortgage, gas and groceries. Biden could care less about the hard working middle class folks struggling to make ends meet. I need no advice from you in regards to my investments. Buying low is no problem. Selling high is.
Lastly, it boggles my mind how anyone could support Biden at this juncture.
Jerry Grell
Cambridge
