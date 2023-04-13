To the editor,
The County Board did a good thing declaring us a Second Amendment Dedicated County. They are protecting us from the government imposing harsh new rules on law-abiding gun owners, who know how to take care of guns. Government should go after those who commit gun crimes, not the guns. These gun owners already obey the law. The ones who don’t obey the law should be the ones that are punished. Where the most crime happens is the big cities, that is where crime needs to be dealt with.
The government is getting bigger and more powerful, we cannot trust them anymore, they seem to be against us, not for us. When we are not looking, they come up with new rules to hinder us and not help, and then call us names and belittle us.
Here are a few laws our MN Congress and Governor have passed, (going against what polls show a majority of citizens want).
•Early release of prisoners, and less probation.
•Giving driver’s licenses to illegal aliens, with no indication on license they are illegal.
•Giving felons voting rights, while still on probation.
•Abortion with no age limits, no parental consent, up until birth.
•Banning oil and gas by 2040, called the (Black out bill).
•School lunches for all, which schools are saying will bankrupt them.
•Making us a transgender sanctuary state with no age limits and no parental consent which will put kids in government control…taking away rights of parents.
•They are looking to ban gas appliances
•Banning gas powered lawn mowers and yard equipment, that’s going to hurt business and everyone.
•Also talking about rank choice voting which is unfair, confusing, and open to many mistakes.
They are coming up with new stuff to ban and make our lives harder and more expensive, almost weekly.
Remember the surplus they were giving taxpayers back, they are breaking their promise and changing their minds about that. I think they are even going to tax us more.
Many are having a hard time right now with gas and groceries going up so much. You would think they would know that and want to help families right now…but their policies are hurting us.
They appear to be favoring illegals and criminals.
We all better start getting in touch with those in Congress before we are too far gone.
These are not our values.
Judy Hansen
Cambridge
