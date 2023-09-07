To the editor,
When the former President was arrested in Atlanta two weeks ago, he was allowed to “self-report” his height and weight. He said he is 6’3” tall and weighs 215. I can’t make a guess as to his height, but I weigh 215 pounds and I am not as chubby as he is. There is no way he weighs only 215 pounds unless he actually meant 215 kilograms, about 473 pounds.
This lie prompts three questions in my mind. Why would he state such an easily transparent lie? If he is willing to state such a transparent and trivial lie, what bigger lies might he be hiding? Is he setting the stage for people to stop trusting anything anybody says so he can somehow turn it around and say that his words are the only truth?
Jeffrey Benny
Cambridge
