To the editor,
Rep. Liz Cheney (R) speaking recently at the Ronald Reagan Library and Museum as a presenter in their A Time for Choosing Speaker Series gave a summation of the findings presented to the January 6 House Select Committee regarding the insurrection at the Capitol. She said the evidence provided to the Committee was undeniable and painful for Republicans to accept that those things happened. Cheney defined the evidence as chilling and much worse than imagined. She called out President Trump for orchestrating the assault on the Capitol. Cheney continued that we have to choose between right and wrong “because Republicans cannot be both loyal to Donald Trump and the Constitution.” We are governed by law, not men!
It is time for fellow Republicans to follow Cheney’s lead by recognizing Donald Trump’s criminal behaviors and the threat he poses to our democracy. It is time to stand up and speak out as Cheney has done.
Pete Boelter
North Branch
