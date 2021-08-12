To the editor,
All things considered, the Highway Department should have scheduled the Highway 95 project for last year when there was less traffic, or if the 95 project was specifically for this year, they could/should have widened the detour roads. It’s not fun meeting a big semi on a narrow road.
At least they have their lights on. I’ve seen a number of vehicles, over 90% pickup trucks, without even running/parking lights on.
Kevin Devine
Cambridge
