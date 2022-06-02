To the editor,
The recently unveiled proposal to pave Falcon Av. from Stark Rd. to 450th St. (Harris) is extremely flawed. The process seems to have advanced without adequate input, or consideration for, from those directly affected.
The proposed assessments based upon frontal linear footage vary, between $6325 and $27,959, with the opinion of those being assessed the lesser amount afforded equal weight with those receiving the highest assessment. Not equitable in any sense of the word.
With the U.S. economy currently in a freefall recession, likely headed toward depression, it is irresponsible to proceed with this project, which has no imminent need to be done at all.
These assessments will unduly harm the financial status and wellbeing of some of those affected. Some will be forced out of their homes.
Amortized over the 20 year proposed assessment period, at the proposed 5%, this amounts to a total payment of $44,283.64. Not many fixed income senior citizens can build this into their already strained, (and who know what’s to come?) fixed-income budgets.
With a state surplus, now showing at $9.3 billion, it seems like a more sensible, and equitable, public financing plan could be achieved.
This is a public use road, not privately owned. $44,000 is an unreasonable amount to burden any one property owner for this project. It’s time to reassess how this is being financed, or abandon the process altogether
The timing could not be worse!
Michael Bean & Judy Hammerstrom
Harris
