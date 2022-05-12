To the editor,
Many people are getting very tired of Mr. Grell’s berating of our government leadership. Let’s look at last week’s comments.
The majority of the illegals he refers to are asylum seekers or migrant seasonal workers. Without them being more quickly processed we will have less crops from US farmers as very few US citizens are willing to do backbreaking work at any price. And Congress doesn’t want to fund more judges and staff for reasonable time for processing applications. And Christ calls us to accept those needing asylum and protection.
As far as withdrawing from Afghanistan, the majority of US citizens wanted us out at any cost. Even your Trump buddy was planning the same thing if he had won a second term. But he didn’t.
As far as leaving weapons behind, I have heard it would have cost more to retrieve and bring back. If we had known what Putin had planned, we would have probably given anything left to Ukraine or any other Eastern Europe country if they came and got them. As it was, we destroyed most anything of any value as it was the cheapest. Any all US weapons manufacturers wanted them left as they would sell more to the military and employ USA citizens. You know, good capitalism.
Crime and violence: Let’s take care of the people that tried to take over our government on Jan. 6 with the defeated president’s approval and we can talk more about crime.
And inflation, ha. All economists would tell you it was a correction that was years overdue. The same for the stock market. Get over it and do some wise investing. Buy low and sell high.
Robert Nelson
Cambridge
