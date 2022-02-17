To the editor,
Since January 2015, I have proudly served the citizens of Isanti County as their sheriff. As the end of my second term as your sheriff draws near, I have spent much time reflecting on my time spent as sheriff. I am proud and honored to have served this amazing community and its citizens. With that being said, I would like to share with you that I will not be seeking re-election. I have spent much time weighting this decision with my family and ultimately made the decision not to seek a third term.
It has been my pleasure to serve Isanti County as sheriff. I have led the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office with honor and integrity and have been humbled to work with such wonderful and hardworking staff. Thank you.
Chris Caulk
Isanti County Sheriff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.