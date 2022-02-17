To the editor,
From supply chain issues to tragic accidents, the trucking industry has been in the news a lot lately. These stories do not represent the trucking community I have spent most of my life working in. What I believe they do represent is a failure by Minnesota State College and Universities to this vital industry.
I attended 916 Intermediate Technical School in the mid 1970s for Auto Body and Painting. Back then 916 had vibrant Truck Driver Training and Diesel Mechanic programs — graduating students with entry level skills in these fields. These programs are no longer offered at the now Century College. In the 1980s I took a truck driver training course on weekends for people who already worked in the transportation field, allowing them to get their Class A license to drive semi trucks. This program is also no longer offered at Century College.
How many more truck mechanics and commercial drivers would be in the industry if MNSCU and Century College embraced these programs instead of cutting them?
There are of course other options. For around $900.00 you can get an hour of classroom and two hours of practice driving a truck with a short flatbed trailer, not much bigger than a car hauling trailer. Then you can use this truck and trailer to take your Class A driving test and legally be able to drive a semi truck with a 53 foot trailer and 80,000 pound weight with virtually no experience.
Which method do you think is better and safer?
Rick Olseen
Harris
