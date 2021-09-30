To the editor,
Dear Mr. Benny and Mr. Brabec,
I would like to inform you that President Trump is no longer in office. It is time for you two to put your dislike (hatred) for the former President and his loyal followers behind you. Time to get over it and move on. Why don’t you spend some time writing to the editor about all of the great things President Biden has done and quit dwelling on all of the terrible things President Trump did to our country. That would make some interesting reading I would think. Might be kinda hard to do but I personally would be very interested in reading your take on our new President. So please move on! Thank you.
Gary Westerberg
Cambridge
