To the editor,
For the fourth year, local artists have given the Isanti County community a fine art show (Underground Art Show, October 15-19, 2022). This year’s line-up of fused glass, blown glass, pottery, oil painting, and graphite drawing presented a beautiful array of art at its finest. We appreciate all who visited and those who purchased individual pieces. Take advantage of this unique opportunity next year at our fifth annual show.
Marilyn Cuellar, Nathan Hager, Sue Redfield
Organizers, Underground Art Show
