To the editor,
Thank you, Mr. Grell, for your invitation to reflect.
•Biden and NATO allies enacted policies supporting Ukraine in it’s fight against terroristic attacks from Russia. The policies included crippling the Russian economy by cutting off Russian oil and gas sales.
•Biden shut down the Keystone XL pipeline. A leak would have endangered 571,000 agricultural jobs and a $76 billion hit to the ag economy and extensive damage to recreational and tourism lands. All this for a Canadian pipeline company to transport oil not destined for the US market since there is only one refinery in the US capable of processing this dirty, low grade crude oil.
•Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act invested $288 billion to reduce drug prices and $124 billion in the IRS to stop tax cheats and make sure all pay their fair share in taxes.
•Biden created 10 million jobs, vs 4 million during Trump’s first two years, reducing the unemployment rate from 6.7% to 3.5%.
•In the last 15 months, Biden seized 13,000 pounds of fentanyl at the southern border vs 7,700 pounds during Trump’s last 15 months.
•I did look up “Criminal statistics citizen vs non-citizen.” That search revealed a long list of articles from sources like the US Department of Justice, stating non-citizen crime rates are significantly lower than citizen rates. This is common sense. If non-citizens want to avoid extradition back to their home country, stay clear of the criminal justice system.
A couple of notes:
•The First Amendment right to freedom of speech only applies to the government. Private companies like Twitter can enact their own free speech policies. Twitter’s previous owners could block accounts for tweets that were lies, incitements to violence and dangerous. Elon Musk is free to reinstate those accounts that involve lies, incitements to violence and are dangerous.
•Most of the inflation we are experiencing is the result of Biden’s recovery from the Trump economy. Biden’s job growth released pent-up demand. Prices rose because companies couldn’t keep up with demand. It was an inevitable result of the law of supply and demand.
•If we investigate Hunter’s laptop we also should investigate the $2 billion that Saudis invested in Jared Kushner’s investment fund and trademarks granted to Ivanka Trump from the Chinese government.
I agree with Mr. Grell. Buckle up we will have another financial disaster when the Republican-run House of Representatives refuses to pay the country’s bills when they refuse to increase the debt ceiling this fall.
Jeffrey Benny
Cambridge
