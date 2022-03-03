To the editor,
Too bad the new North Branch Vets Memorial couldn’t go where the old school used to be. Plenty of room there. Where a number of us were tried to be educated. The late Ron Hult among my favorite teachers. Respected him as a person, besides his authority as a teacher.
Kudos to bar owners who are stopping all Russian vodkas. It’s not much but it’s something.
Kevin Devine
Cambridge
