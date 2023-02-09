To the editor,
Time for a little non-political commentary:
I’ve heard rumors of what/who might be going into the old Perkins restaurant. But what this town really needs, what it used to have, is a self-serve car wash. It would be exceedingly handy and probably packed on nicer days after snowfalls and sub-zero days.
That is one of my pet peeves is people who don’t clean off their cars. I can see vans (regular, not mini), big trucks, big SUVs. But if you’ve got a sedan, small SUV/crossover, there’s no reason to not clean off your vehicle.
Kevin Devine
Cambridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.