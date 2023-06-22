To the editor,
I recently heard/read that MnDOT is planning some major project on Highway 65 in Blaine. Something about raising it up for better access from side streets. If Isanti want that footbridge over Highway 65, they better get it going ASAP as that construction on Highway 65 is going to mess up alot of commutes.
Cambridge could use one or two themselves: Main Street/95 intersection, Opportunity Boulevard/95 intersection are two obvious spots. Also 11th Ave/Main Street is another good spot, in my opinion.
Kevin Devine
Cambridge
