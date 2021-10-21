To the editor,
Do you feel as if your head is spinning over all that is happening in our world today? Does it seem like, if you could get hold of at least some of the issues around you and find a way to speak into them that would have a positive impact for change, at least a modicum of sanity could return into your life?
Most of us do not have the ability or opportunity to speak directly into the gigantic overarching issues and agendas that affect our lives today. But what about the more localized, immediate, in-our-face things that control our lives and shape our thinking? Are we becoming automatons just accepting our sad state of affairs because we have no say so in the matters that count to us as humans and Americans? Have we been manipulated into this position by those in authority who believe (often sincerely) that they know what’s best for us, and that our opinions are irrelevant as compared to their intellectual prowess and superior reasoning abilities?
So, what happened to the days when Town Hall meetings were an integral part of our local communal way of governance…when our local leaders believed that the only way to truly serve their constituents was to meet with them in free and open dialogue about their opinions, concerns, and ideas? Well, here in Isanti County, those days seem to have gone by the wayside. The County Commissioners used to hold one of their two monthly meetings in the evening to make it more available to the people. But, for reasons that I’d rather not say, they decided to have all of their meetings at times that make it very difficult for the people they serve to attend.
There have been several significant decisions made by this board this year, without deliberately seeking public opinion, that have involved taking away our right to vote (Auditor/Treasurer position) and spending $675,000 on a short-term band-aid approach to our mental health crisis. I believe that, had these issues been brought before the public with an open-minded attitude, better and healthier decisions would have been made.
It is time for our county citizens and leaders to work together once again. We must have Town Hall meetings at a publicly convenient time on a monthly or bi-monthly basis. I urge every Isanti County Citizen to contact the commissioners and say, “We need to talk.”
Gary Lantz
Cambridge
