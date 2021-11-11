To the editor,
A government of the people, by the people, for the people. What happened to that? I heard someone say recently, they were getting fearful of our government. Yes!
Seems like everything our leaders are doing is against us; leaving our fellow citizens in Afghanistan, shutting down oil production, letting those committing crimes out with no bail so they can offend again, Not enforcing border safety so terrorists or anyone can come in, and letting those with Covid and not getting shots, come in. This is putting us all at risk.
The vaccine mandate is causing many to lose their jobs and pensions. Now they want to raise taxes and give lots of our taxpayer money to illegals. Yeah, I think our current leaders don’t like us, ordinary middle class, small business taxpayers much. They don’t seem interested at all in solving the supply chain situation, with all those ships off the coast of California waiting to be unloaded. I hope and pray we can get back to a government of ‘’We the People’.”
I believe we can if we raise our voices; contact our representatives, get involved participate in government, and stand up for the rule of law, and we can Pray. 2 Timothy: 1-4 asks us to Pray for those in authority over us, that we may lead peaceable lives, and that this is good and acceptable in the sight of God.
Judy Hansen
Cambridge
