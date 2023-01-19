To the editor,
It is a new year. News broadcasts have been filled with Governor Walz’s ideas for fulfilling his agenda for his next term of office. He made the oxymoronic statement that he wants to make our state the best place to raise kids. Apparently only those kids who manage to survive to birth are to be considered. Children in utero are not deemed worthy of his concern.
I wept when I heard people try to justify abortion and even make it sound honorable. I agree that women should have reproductive rights. However, they need to secure those rights BEFORE engaging in risky behavior, not afterward. Nowhere else do we defend abdicating personal responsibility for our actions. By the same logic, we should be able to apply the “my body; my choice” argument to an intoxicated driver who causes the death of someone else. Surely no one would agree that the innocent should have to bear the consequences of my reckless decisions. Why is it any different for the innocent unborn baby to lose its life for my choices?
There are additional repercussions for our stand on abortion. I believe the increase in violence in our country is directly related to our official stand for the past 50 years that human life is not particularly valuable and abortion is a reasonable choice. If your life inconveniences me, I should be able to end your life. The vast majority of perpetrators of violence have lived their entire lives under the government’s support of that precept.
As neighboring states have chosen to defend life, we choose to defend death, and to make it more readily accessible to our own citizens and to theirs. Oh Minnesota, I weep for you.
Sherry Pearce
Cambridge
