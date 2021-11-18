To the editor,
I was pleased that the Isanti County Commissioners were not able to get an 80% “Yes” vote on the resolution to once more take away our right to vote for one of our county officials. It seems as if those of you who spoke out in phone calls and emails to the commissioners did indeed make a difference. So, “Thank you.” I commend Commissioners Warring and Oslund for standing up for us and voting “No.”
I was, however, very much saddened by the blatant disregard for the freedom of speech rights of our county citizens that was manifested in the hideous farce that was dubbed a “Public Hearing.” In the 2021 Isanti County Board of Commissioners Operating Guidelines, as amended by the current commissioners, under Section IV: County Meetings, Item G: Public Hearings, it lists the order of business for these meetings as such:
1. Presiding officer opens the hearing and states the purpose.
2. Brief description of issue by County staff.
3. Presentation, if applicable, by affected or interested persons.
4. Open discussion by members of the general public.
5. Discussion by the County Board.
6. Public hearing closed by Chair.
7. Decision of the County Board.
What?! There was supposed to be an open discussion by the public? Not…sign up and if there is enough time between 9:30 a.m. and 9:40 a.m. we will give you your two minutes of fame?! Listening to this “Public Hearing” segment of the meeting (by the way, you can listen to it here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1tICgpy2BJSvhcGC0XvLUYwxeWnoHnocv/view?usp=sharing) had me shaking my head in disbelief more than once.
Over and over again, this time was referred to as “the public comment session” when in fact the “Public Comment Session” was scheduled for 9:17-9:20 a.m. Where was the “discussion?” Comments are not discussion! Merriam Webster says that discussion is: ‘consideration of a question in open and usually informal debate.’
I believe that we are ready for new and different leaders that would stand up for freedom and transparency by setting up routine Town Hall meetings with truly open discussion…leaders that will work on limiting the expansion of local government…that would concentrate on investing the county’s resources on things that will really work to heal the brokenness and devastation that has been pushing us down for so long. I pray for the day that those elected by the people will truly work to support the people of Isanti County.
Gary Lantz
Cambridge
