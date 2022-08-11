To the editor,
I used to think the majority of obstacles or decisions in life could easily be navigated by using common sense. But now I see that the people on the left have deceivingly and I hate to say brilliantly came up with a plan to gain control of a large part of the population.
First you quietly buy up all the main stream and local media companies. Then you carefully broadcast only what you want people to know or in a way that promotes your specific agenda. After a while you can actually get people to believe an alternate reality. Like when a reporter in Minneapolis stands in front of a burning building and tells the audience that the protests are mostly peaceful.
So don’t question what is true or the real issue. In today’s world of technology if you want the truth if something doesn’t seem to make. The “common sense” triggers you to have to actually look to find the full story or more information to make better judgment of what is really going on. The lack of common sense is so obvious that you can tell when something is in plain sight and the person still believes the alternate reality because that’s what the media has told them.
There are about six corporations that own the majority of main stream and local media companies. If you have “common sense” you can defiantly tell which way they lean politically. Search the truth! Don”t be sheep.
Ron Miller
Cambridge
