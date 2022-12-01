To the editor,
I read with interest a recent letter from Solvieg Winkelman. The sentence that caught my eye was “Why should the smallest, most helpless, silent human being be the one to suffer?”
The answer to this question lies at the heart of the abortion issue. The question seems to leave no space for any abortion. Does the fetus have supremacy over the “right to life” of the woman? In cases where the health of the woman is of concern, this question pits the life of the woman against the fetus. The letter suggests that a fetus may have more value than the life of a 10 year-old girl, 19 year-old college student or a 35 year-old mother of five.
Carrying the discussion further, to granting person-hood rights to the fetus, is fraught with danger. In a world where a fetus has person-hood, which of these would be required? Should we jail a pregnant woman who drinks alcohol because of possible danger to the fetus? Should we use an ankle monitor to enforce bed rest when prescribed by a doctor? Some very important drugs can bring on a miscarriage as a side effect. Should we prosecute any doctor prescribing these drugs regardless of their intended use?
The world, and medicine, has changed since the Roe vs Wade decision. Thanks to the recent Supreme Court decision, these are all questions we need to answer anew.
Jeffrey Benny
Cambridge
