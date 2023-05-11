To the editor,
We just got our tax statement from Isanti County. We almost fell off our chairs, it went up 453%. Only in Minnesota and Isanti County can someone’s taxes go up that much in one year. They won’t even give us a chance to find out why they did it. Nothing in our home changed. Nothing was added. If anything, like everything else they should have decreased the value because it was one year older.
My husband is 100% Vietnam Vet, disabled so yes, we get a break on our taxes. But first they took away our agricultural discount and now they almost double our taxes. Nothing has changed in years on our property. We want to know why? The only benefit we get from Isanti County is we get our road plowed and fire protection. We don’t have sewer or water, no fire hydrants, We don’t get the marsh, by us, sprayed for mosquitoes. The last big storm that brought tornadoes to our area, the sirens never even sounded. Why did our taxes go up so much? What is going on?
Kathy Leick
Stanchfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.