To the editor,
I just had to respond to the article, “Allina takes a leap of faith, fully embraces ‘Orange Frog’.” The question was asked by Nicki Klanderud “Why would Cambridge Medical Center decide to do the “Happiness Advantage?”.
My question is WHY would Cambridge Medical Center decide to do the “Happiness Advantage? She states that in their health assessment the three main priorities were: lack of social connectedness, mental health, and substance abuse. Also the mental health of staff.
In my opinion, we all need help to make it through the day. All of us have struggled the last couple years with what has happened. We are taught, or should have been at a young age about how to respect others, treat others as you would like to be treated. We should treat others with kindness and gratitude automatically. We should not have to have an “Orange FROG” initiative to teach others these things. You can only find happiness within yourself. We should all be caring supportive, compassionate and supportive to others automatically. I would hope that employers would have been doing these things for their employees without the help of an “Orange Frog.”
How is closing the labor and delivery unit doing the hospital any good? You’re taking away from the community, our hometown. The joy of delivering newborn babies is one of the happiest times in a parents life. Now they have to travel to Princeton, Wyoming, Mercy or Mora to deliver a child.
If you wanted to create “happiness” in the Medical Center, why were patients not allowed to have visitors during one of the biggest epidemics of our lives? When someone is gravely ill, they need their families to surround them.
In my opinion this is a waste of time and effort for the Cambridge Medical Center, and any other employer that thinks the “Orange FROG” is the answer to someone’s happiness! Look within yourself and up to God for happiness. He will show you the way!
Melanie Castellano
Cambridge
