To the editor,
A recent contributor seems a little displeased with our new board of commissioners. Seems he wanted a certain person that he evidently knows to be the new county administrator. My question is what experience does he have on the subject of hiring new county employees? Was he involved in the interviews? I don’t think so. Spending $20,000 to try to pick the best candidate seems like a good deal to me unless you plan on hiring a friend or acquaintance. As far as I’m concerned I think the process of picking the candidates was flawed from the start. I would rather have an independent group pick the finalists from a group of people that they did not know. If that costs 20 grand so be it. I want the best and most qualified. And that should be up to the new board. And also-correct me if I’m wrong-I believe the last board hired an outside firm when they hired the last administrator. Is there a difference?
Also the contributor seems to think and does not approve of the new members forming an “alliance” and having an agenda by voting 3 to 2 in “most votes.” Might be kind of early to come to that conclusion. Did he ever pay attention to the “alliance” on the last board? Evidently not as the votes were usually very similar. 3 to 2. 4 to 1. As far as his accusation of representing a political party instead of us. How would he know what political party they support? A big majority of county residents voted the new board in. That says to me a lot of people were not happy with the old board. Including myself.
I do agree with him on one thing. Yes we should keep an eye on the new board and their decisions. We should have done that with the last board!
Also thanks Star Editor Bill Stickels for keeping the board in the news. They have been very transparent so far and you have done a very good job so in keeping it that way. We all need to stay involved and you are making that much easier.
Gary Westerberg
Cambridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.