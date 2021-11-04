To the editor,
I would like to express my gratitude to our local paper for allowing everyone to express their opinions. I was very impressed with the writers that include Gary Westerberg, Judy Hansen, Julie Peterson and recently Shirley Janke. Very professional and right to the point with true conviction.
I enjoy writing to inform our readers of the real news and issues surrounding our country and have been met by several people that appreciate my letters. Thank you all. Nowadays you will always be met with resistance from the “Cracker Jacks Journalists” Psycho Left I call them. For example CNN/CNBC reported lies that one individual at the Capital riots got beat by a fire extinguisher when he really had a stroke alleged to be at home. FBI agent states he was punched, slapped, kicked and in reality he was allegedly in the group with the protesters. The brutal whipping from border patrols on horses never happened. This is just a short list.
What has happened to true journalism where you find out the truth before you report? Why don’t they apologize for screwing up so bad? I personally feel the Floyd Riots were an insurrection of our democracy. Many innocent people were beat and murdered: cars, government buildings/businesses, churches burnt to the ground, shootings, children murdered… no one dared to walk down the streets without fear of being the next victim.
For now we have the constitutional right to speak freely without censorship. The far left is trying to destroy this. Since Biden took over: Taliban got a country; Russia got a pipeline; ILLEGAL immigrants which include sex traffickers/drug lords, very likely dangerous people from Afghanistan, received a free path to the US which includes medical, housing, food - all paid for by taxpayers. Regardless if they have Corona or not, which includes not being vetted.
Millionaire Biden got a fence around his vacation beach house taxpayer-funded, yet he will not finish border fence. Here’s what US citizens got: Massive inflation… increased food, home heating, gasoline, and lumber prices, as well as murders, and violent crime up substantially in democratic run cities. This took Biden only seven months. Where is Kamala Harris? (MIA) This duo is proving to be a disaster. Our country and all of us are paying the price.
Jerry Grell
Cambridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.