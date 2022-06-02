To the editor,
A recent letter-writer questioned whether some of the recent writers were true Republicans, Trump loyalists or even patriots. The answer to that is very simple for a lot of us. We are true Republicans. We are Trump loyalists. And we are true patriots. We love our country and for the most part are disgusted to see our country on the path we are on. Anyone that has a rosy take on our path better take a closer look. My question is whether it is intentional or simply ignorance.
Another contributor seemed to defend leaving $85 billion worth of military gear that will fall into enemy hands in another country. The justification as I understood him was that it had depreciated out to far less value. Trying to put a lower value on it does nothing to change the fact that the enemy now still has a huge amount of sophisticated equipment that they never should have had. One rifle would be to much in my opinion.
Enough for now. I am on my way to the Memorial Day services to honor the real heroes of the country!
Gary Westerberg
Cambridge
