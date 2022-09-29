To the editor,
As the former sheriff of Isanti County, I am writing to give my endorsement to Wayne Seiberlich for Isanti County Sheriff.
Wayne has worked for the Isanti County Sheriff’s department for 20 years. He has the experience as an investigator to send a message to criminals that crime will not be tolerated. I have had the opportunity to work with Wayne for years on the Isanti County Fair Board. He is committed to serving our community and protecting it.
Please vote for Wayne Seiberlich for Isanti County Sheriff on November 8.
Ken Harder
Cambridge
