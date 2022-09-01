To the editor,
The new proposed teacher licensing requirements, for teachers seeking their first time license or renewing a current license, will require teachers to support and teach the ideological and religious positions stated in this proposal. These positions may be contrary to a teacher’s personal beliefs, essentially forcing them to promote and teach a state sanctioned political or religious system of values and beliefs.
The Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board is forgetting, or ignoring, that public employees cannot be forced to trade their constitutional rights for the benefit of public employment: “(The government) may not deny a benefit to a person on a basis that infringes his constitutionally protected interests -- especially, his interest in freedom of speech.” Perry v. Sindermann, 408 U.S. 593, 597, 92 S. Ct. 2694, 2697 (1972).
PELSB is also forgetting, or ignoring, that “Only the school board has ultimate responsibility for what goes on in the classroom, legitimately giving it a say over what teachers may (or may not) teach in the classroom.” Evans-Marshall v. Bd. of Educ. of the Tipp City Exempted Vill. Sch. Dist., 624 F.3d 332, 340 (6th Cir. 2010).
With this in mind, the election of school board members is vitally important to our community! Our school board should be the one to decide what is appropriate for our classrooms, guarantee that the constitutional rights of our teachers, school employees, and students are protected, and ensure students receive a quality education free of indoctrination and focused on academics.
Please consider submitting respectful written comments to Administrative Law Judge James R. Mortenson regarding the proposed Minnesota Teacher Licensing rules and let’s get the focus back on education! To learn more, go to https://cplaction.com/, or https://mn.gov/pelsb/board/rulemaking/licensing-academic-standards/and click on the Comment tab. Comments must be submitted before Sept. 13, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. This is one of the most important comments you will ever make on your children’s behalf.
DeEtta Moos
ISD 911 School Board candidate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.