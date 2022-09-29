To the editor,
Has anyone noticed that since Tim Walz has been Governor, our violent crime rates in Minnesota have skyrocketed? A recent report shows carjackings at an all-time high. Assaults, burglaries, murders, and home invasions are among the worst rates in Minnesota’s history.
Walz’s lack of leadership during the riots set the table for this lawlessness. Criminals have had no consequences for bad behavior ever since Walz let Minneapolis burn for days and days. After calling our brave members of the National Guard “teenage cooks” and denigrating our police, he does not deserve to be our Governor any longer.
Scott Jensen released a detailed, 10-point plan on crime and public safety that is specific and deals with the problem head-on. Since Walz is avoiding debates, take a look at the plan at www.drscottjensen.com/crime and know that we must have a change or Minnesota will reach a point of no return.
Jackie Badger
North Branch
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.