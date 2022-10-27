To the editor,
I keep hearing Democrats are terrible in combating crime. Minnesota ranks 38th in violent crime. Of the 37 states ranked worse than Minnesota, 26 have state governments run by Republicans. To be clear, there are 26 states with higher violent crime rates than Minnesota that are run by Republicans. When Republican politicians say that the worst crime rates are all the fault of Democrats, they are lying. Recently, Jerry Grell pointed to the example of a child swearing at a police officer as somehow the fault of the Democrats. The example our leaders set often pave the way some of us behave. Watching the former president set the example of tax fraud, overcharging the government for security, stealing government documents and giving permission to beat up counter protesters at his rallies gives license to others to do the same and commit crime.
Elections are as much about the future as the past. Republican rule would include the following: loss of Medicare - Republicans have promised to bring Medicare up for a vote every 5 years meaning it could be killed at any point, no contraceptives – the next step in their anti-choice agenda, loss of free and fair elections – in some states republican legislatures can override any votes cast so only their candidates can win and the list goes on. The Republicans have told us they will create a world where only their votes count, only their “morals” count and where guns are freely available regardless who gets killed in the crossfire. You may have voted Republican all your life but this is not the republican party of even 20 years ago. Your vote for a Republican is an endorsement of these actions and world view. Your vote is a personal choice, no one else has a right to know how you vote. You can vote for a Democrat or not at all, no one needs to know.
Jeff Benny
Cambridge
