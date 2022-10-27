To the editor,
Last year, I was faced with a difficult challenge with a zoning issue to establish a senior dog sanctuary. All attempts on my own were met with failure. Feeling defeated but determined, I contacted Commissioner Morris and shared my goal and mission to rescue senior dogs.
She was immediately on board. She helped me understand the process and was an advocate every step of the way! With her guidance, we were able to navigate the system and successfully gain approval for my senior dog sanctuary. Commissioner Morris cares about her constituents!
Dog lovers unite! Join me in re-electing Commissioner Morris for Isanti County District 5!
Charlean Albright
Oxford Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.