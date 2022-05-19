To the editor,
Residents of Isanti County, in the past year the Isanti County Commissioners have changed the auditor/treasurer and the recorder from elected positions to appointed. They aren’t required to do this according to state statute. They have said and would have you believe this was done for your benefit and to provide us with better service. This lame excuse lacks merit and simply has been embellished with their slanted view. What has been done in other counties for various reasons is immaterial and has nothing to do with this county.
What our commissioners have done is unilaterally taken our choice, voice, and right to vote away! The commissioners except Mr. Warring think it is OK to take our constitutional rights away, it definitely isn’t OK and never will be! In both cases the commissioners ignored their constituents’ opposition and in the recorder case the second time around a petition with 270-plus signatures in opposition were also ignored. We should consider this as a total lack of proper representation and the residents of Isanti County need to send a message that this behavior will not be tolerated.
I implore and ask that anyone who is interested in running for county commissioner to file and run. You will have my vote! The county district changes require all commissioners to run to be re-elected in the Nov. 2022 election. Mr. Warring is the only commissioner who seems to understand the importance of defending our right to vote. The other commissioners have shown they don’t care and refuse to listen to the people who voted them into office. If you’re upset with the commissioners’ actions and behavior than we should send them a message and vote them out of office in November. They haven’t taken that right yet!
We the residents of Isanti County can still run two separate petitions to rescind the commissioners’ actions of making auditor/treasurer and the recorder appointed positions. Note, this action can only be taken after the position has been appointed for three years. Getting 10% of registered voters on each petition will trigger the question on the general election to rescind the appointed position reverting it back to an elected position.
Donald Mullins
Cambridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.