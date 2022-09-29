To the editor,
I’m endorsing Susan Morris for Isanti County Commissioner. Susan has been at the forefront of accountability in county government, working on improvements in delivery of services and keeping the budget as lean as possible.
Susan is a great communicator. As a township supervisor, I appreciate how Susan relays information in a timely manner that helps keep our local unit of grass roots government moving as efficiently as possible.
Without question, Susan is a proud supporter of our men and women both current and past military. Susan was a founding member to create our veterans memorial park so we will never forget those who sacrificed so much and often everything so we can have a free country to call home.
Living in Isanti County we have much to be thankful for including our parks. With Susan’s help and support we have Anderson Park, this is a large park that will no doubt be a gathering place for people to relax, celebrate and discover our beautiful nature for generations to come.
Susan did not become a County Commissioner to use it as a stepping stone for some higher office, she believes in helping her neighbors have a safe place to live, work and enjoy all our area has to offer. I’m proud to support Susan for Isanti County Commissioner and I hope you will also support Susan Morris this November.
Mike Miller
Oxford Township
