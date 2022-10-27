To the editor,
Cambridge is a need of a county commissioner who is honest and will scrutinize the spending of taxpayers money. Todd Moos is that person that both my wife and I endorse for county commissioner in Cambridge District 2.
We have come to know Todd through some business dealings and believe that he is honest and is looking out for not only his customers, but now in his running for county commissioner, for all the residents in this district.
Through our many conversations, I have learned that Todd is not a “go along to get along” type person. He looks at a situation and he wants to learn what the people are interested in and need and won’t waste our taxpayer dollars on feel good trendy programs. Todd operates his business with honesty and integrity and I believe this is the same way he would operate as county commissioner.
November 8, let’s get Todd Moos elected as County Commissioner in the Cambridge District 2 and see some positive changes!
Vince Douglass
Cambridge
