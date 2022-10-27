To the editor,
Since announcing my candidacy I’ve worked hard to make our campaign about the commonsense principles I believe in and how I would apply them. I’ve been doing a ton of door knocking but for my neighbors I haven’t been able to talk to yet I want to answer some of the most frequently asked questions I receive.
How will you “Protect Property Rights”?
An example of what I mean came before the council a couple years back. The resident had a small house with no garage. A city ordinance that limits the size of an accessory building based on the size of the home prevented him from building one. I believe if you’re improving your property and not hurting your neighbor you should be allowed to do as you please.
What does “Building A Strong Community” mean to you?
There’s something special about living in a small town and getting to know your neighbors. As the city continues to grow, I’d like to add more activities that we can enjoy together. On the city council I’ve introduced the idea for the new archery park, which is now open, and I voted in favor of things like the sledding hill, street dances and fireworks. All of which are inexpensive, low maintenance and tons of fun.
What’s your strategy for “Lowering Taxes”?
I want to focus our spending on the basic responsibilities of city government. We need to make sure things like police, fire and infrastructure are well funded. After that we need to be aggressive about lowering the tax rate. It’s your money and I think it’s wrong for the city to take any more of it than it needs to. I believe you’re the best person to decide how to invest in your future, not five people on the city council.
What is “Red Tape” and how will you cut it?
By red tape I mean over-regulation. An example in Isanti is the Highway 65 Overlay Zoning District. Businesses in this district like Knife River are not allowed to expand and in the past they’ve even been forced to build on an adjacent parcel because their primary location is within the 65 Overlay. I understand we want future commercial development in these areas, but I don’t think it’s right to limit the businesses we currently have.
In another example of the 65 Overlay, we recently had to give Dairy Queen special permission to use their own colors and to have a second pylon sign. As a business owner I know how frustrating this kind of red tape can be toward progress. As mayor I’ll work to make our city friendly toward business and residential development; but we will not subsidize them with your tax dollars.
It would be an honor and a pleasure to serve as your mayor. Please vote for me Jimmy Gordon on November 8th and if you have any other questions don’t hesitate to contact me anytime. You can call or text 763-587-5633 or online at jimmyformayor.com
Jimmy Gordon
Isanti Mayor candidate
