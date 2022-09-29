To the editor,
As a former candidate for the Office of Isanti County Sheriff, I am writing to ask that my supporters now support Wayne Seiberlich for Sheriff. As a veteran of 35 years as a sworn deputy/policeman, I feel that I have a keen sense of what it takes to be a great leader. Wayne possesses all of those qualities and more. I have known Wayne during our careers and his work ethic is impeccable. His dedication to public service is impeccable. Thank you in advance.
Mike Longbehn
Cambridge
